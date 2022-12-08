Who needs insurance agents when a claim is made? Nobody! Why? Because they do nothing to help you resolve a claim when you file one with the insurance provider.
The onus is totally on you the customer to make sure all is being taken care of since the inception and to the end of the claim - if that ever happens!
A typical example: I had a field adjustor visit and access the damages to my home which was to be forwarded to the desk adjustor at the provider's company. Three weeks passed with no report received. I called the provider for assistance they said they couldn't call but gave me the number. I asked why can't you call they said I would have to call their adjuster that they hire.
I the customer called and talked to the third party adjuster's supervisor and the report hit the desk adjustor's desk the next day but why did I, the customer, have to call the field adjuster's company that my provider hires?
When I received this field adjuster's report it was ridiculously low priced and useless.
No wonder "public / private" insurance adjusters are so busy handling customer's claims rather than relying on greedy superficial insurance companies who falsely claim to care about your concerns. The whole insurance industry from commission loving agents to insincere providers needs to be seriously reviewed and revised in order to serve their customers in a professional, honest and efficient manner. Good Luck!
