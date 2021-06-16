Editor:
Today my IPhone went out because of something (what?) I did. I tried to contact XFinity, my carrier but after a 10-minute wait I decided to go directly to their store in town. The young man I talked to said he could not help but gave me the number for Apple.
I called Apple and was fairly soon connected to a young lady. I told her my SIM card was locked. She tried by having me take out the SIM card and use the numbers on the card to get the problem fixed.
When that didn't work she finally connected me to a more savvy young man in Niagara, Ont.
He realized that this PUK number had to be generated by the XFinity technician and I finally had a working phone.
Lesson learned: Both XFinity and Apple need to train their first responders much better. I am sure that this type of problem happens a lot of times. It is very frustrating to spend 1 hour and 47 minutes on the phone only to find out the very first person contacted could have helped.
I resent to be handled like a ping pong ball, not only wasting my time but also that of the untrained employees of the companies.
Is anyone listening?
Magda Stelzl
Port Charlotte
