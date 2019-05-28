Editor:
The old adage is, “the older we get the smarter we get.” If this was the case then Florida would be the smartest state in America.
It means we have experienced wars, depressions, good times and bad times, and through it all we have built a financial portfolio which allows us to retire in a warm, wonderful state. Our focus now should be to pass on a country and world that respects the next generation and our planet.
But if we look at what the Florida voters have done over the last few elections one has to ask what happened to the smarter older generation. Have they all moved into gated communities to enjoy and ignore what is happening outside their gates? Now that we have achieved our life goals let’s let the future generations figure it out for themselves?
We were the generation who protested useless wars, lost loved ones fighting in them, organized the peace movement, celebrated freedom and Woodstock, and saw our political leaders pay the ultimate price with their lives all in the name of making America the greatest country in the world.
Our smart Florida politicians promote more guns to protect our school children, call climate change a hoax, cut access to Medicaid for 800,000 of our citizens, perpetuate a voting system which is the laughing stock of America and ignore the fact that we live on a sand bar surrounded by water.
Maybe we are not getting smarter, just older. Shame on us!
George Baillie
North Port
