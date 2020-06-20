Editor:
How is it that the same people that were telling us that giving up our guns is the right thing to do and that we don't need them because the police will protect us are now screaming to defund the police? This is the slippery slope that totalitarian governments advocate.
I for one don't want to wait for a fast response social worker (the New York Times description not mine) to come to my house to persuade a criminal not to rob me. The problems dealing with the runaway crime going on in many of our cities during this time of national tragedy are a result of not enforcing laws during more normal times.
Larry Clark
Punta Gorda
