Being a Republican in Charlotte County is not as easy as it was.
Reasons include:
a) President Trump's morality, (his me first attitude, lies and general lack of compassion for life after birth).
b) President Trump's lean towards squashing first amendment rights, (religion: his tendency to belittle theologians that have different views than him is disturbing. Speech: if your views are different from his he may call you too young, too autistic or supported by the far left elite. Press: different view "fake news,",same view, "what cabinet post would you like." Gathering and petitioning: allowed but threatened.
c) Second amendment rights: President Trump's words seem to support these rights, even as he changes minimum ages and bans some E-cig rights, but he "is in love" with leaders with nearly total gun bans.
d) Environmental: this should be the leading issue in Charlotte County. President Trump's deregulation has the potential to kill our future generations. We need state and federal money for seawalls, to move away from septic systems and eliminate blue, green and red algae. We need money for research and development to reverse the bad deeds of climate deniers like President Trump before it is too late.
These issues along with the increased activism of local Democrats is making it less comfortable for local businesses to put up "Trump 2020" signs.
Most of the Republicans I know do not "approve of these messages" and should not vote for him either.
David Jones
Englewood
