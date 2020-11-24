Editor:
I would like to take umbrage at the disgusting cartoon you published Nov. 23, portraying Rudy Giuliani as a fool, authored by P. Byrnes. Mr. Giuliani, I assure you, has done more for this country than Mr. Byrnes ever has.
Mr. Giuliani was the New York district attorney that led the war on the Mafia and destroyed the stranglehold they had on New York, and many other states that followed his example. He went on to become mayor of New York city, where he appointed Wm. Bratton chief of police. Between them they cleaned up the most corrupt police force in America, turning it into one of the best in America. They reduced both the street crime and the murder rate by around two-thirds. His administration after the 9/11 attack earned him the title of ‘America’s Mayor,’ Knighthood by Queen Elizabeth, and Man of the Year by Time Magazine.
What contribution have you ever made, Mr. Byrnes? I would like to note that because political cartoons are located close to the Opinion Page, they are not part of the paper’s ‘Disclaimer of Opinion’ which covers the Letters to the Editor. They are bought and paid for by the paper, so are the paper’s opinion. Bad choice. I have never been a fan of lawyers, but Mr. Giuliani Has earned my respect. I am sad to see this paper’s showing such a lack of respect for one who has done so much. Likely because of your dislike of Trump.
Owen Kenneth Williams
Port Charlotte
