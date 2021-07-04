Editor:
COVID has made a big hit on the economy, as reported in the Wall Street Journal, the Times, and the IBD Weekly! COVID took a big shot on the economy around the world, and it seems only China has rebounded, but there are many questions that need to be answered by that nation.
We, the consumers, have greatly changed our patterns of shopping since this pandemic! Take a look at Nike, the great sneaker company, has seen a 10% cut in revenue for this last quarter due to supply chain-problems! Many workers are now working home — wonderful!
There seems to be less entrance into jobs, as job reports still show many waiting for better jobs with higher salaries. Is that coming? The President is indeed working hard. Yet, the governors in Florida and Texas are indeed bizarre. The Florida governor is sending troops to the Southern border. Is that not the job of the President?
Big Tech stocks were the ones pushing us out of this recession, but the WSJ reports now some divergence, which suggests that some of these stocks are, in some cases, breaking down in pace, but let us hope for an economy that shows heavy gains.
Also give Biden a break. Infrastructure is badly needed and each $1 billion invested leads to 16,000 jobs created.
Bill Weightman
North Port
