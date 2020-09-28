Editor:
An article was published about a man removed from a flight for asking a flight attendant to wear her mask differently. First, passengers fly for 2-3 hours on a flight, while crew flies 12-16 hours without a break. When the last passenger exits, the first one enters for the next flight. There is no break room, no lunch or cigarette breaks, no breaks of any kind. Yet, this man thinks it realistic for crew to wear a mask for 16 hours without eating, drinking or breathing fresh air in an already oxygen deprived environment.
Many people have medical exemptions regarding mask-wearing. If a passenger has one, he/she can notify the airline and receive reasonable accommodations. Law requires companies to provide reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities. If such exemption exists, it is protected by HIPAA and is nobody’s business but that of the crew/passenger and company. This was none of the passenger’s business.
If I don’t like a business’s policies, my choice is to go to another business and not do business with this one. That’s my choice…I don’t get to tell that company how to conduct business. Neither do you.
Anyone who feels he/she has the right to walk on an airplane (or any other place of business) and tell them how to do their jobs, you are mistaken. Your choice is (in this case) to fly or not to fly. If you are that paranoid about masks, you don’t belong is on an airplane. Stay home or drive!
Louisa Papa
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.