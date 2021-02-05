Editor:
We all needed something to celebrate the end of 2020, something positive to help us turn the page. Who knew that our electric utility, FPL, has committed to cleaner skies and lowering carbon pollution?\
In case you missed it, a story on our local FOX4 shared that FPL started the new year with zero coal as an energy source in Florida. What this means is that none of FPL's power plants in our state use coal. One of the largest energy companies in the U.S., FPL is ahead of schedule in its plan to install more than 30 million solar panels by 2030, so the entire electric system is only going to get cleaner.
We all know how important it is for the Sunshine State, our country and the globe to deal with climate change. FPL is promoting a sustainable future for their residents by eliminating coal and investing in renewable energy sources. They believe in that better health, jobs, and opportunities tomorrow depend on bold actions today. This is great news for all of us and reminder that we can all do our part in ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment in 2021.
Rachel Keesling
Punta Gorda
