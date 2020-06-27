Editor:
Today's (June 18) letters has another one from a woman who writes monthly. Every one of her letters tells us that Trump is the greatest we have ever had. She claims he has done much more than anyone before him. She uses all of her allotted space telling us he is great, but she never tells us what he has actually done that make him the greatest.
She can't say the economy, the stock markets went up more than twice as much during Obama's term than during Trump's.
She can't use jobs, more jobs were created in Obama's last 3 years than in Trump's first 3 years — 600,000 more actually.
Unemployment went down 58% during Obama's term, before Covid-19 hit us it was down 18% during Trump's term.
Maybe her next letter she will list his accomplishments. I am sure it will be a very short letter.
Joseph A DelBonis
Rotonda West
