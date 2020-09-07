Editor:
I don't like Donald Trump - but I'll vote for him. I believe Trump is arrogant and a boring speaker. However, he is also the person with the right formula to save this nation. Before the pandemic employment rose to record levels, our infrastructure was beginning to come together, U.S. businesses returning to the U.S., illegal immigration slowing, etc..
This despite the fact he was under constant, groundless personal attack by Democrats. Oh, - the pandemic: a little searching will show even a blockhead that it came from a Wuhan lab in China where they refined a serious bat virus into a highly contagious weapon to be used against all western nations.
The Democrats have shown how dangerous and uncaring they are towards our American system, which is not always perfect, but the best of the bunch.
It's simple my friends. Do you want greater government control over your home, your health, your finances, your children's education, higher taxes, your freedom to travel — all the wonderful socialist (now Democrat) solutions, which have never worked anywhere in the world? Or, would you prefer our oft times rough, but always worked out in the end, system of personal freedom? I know which I will choose and proud of it.
P.S. In case you weren't taught this in our increasingly socialist school system, there was once a man named Patrick Henry who remarked just before the American Revolution, "Give me liberty or give me death."
Joseph D. Wactowski
North Port
