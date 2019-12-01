Editor:
Recently my jaw dropped below my waist as I read a letter in which the writer tried to justify that Fox News was the only legitimate news source currently available to the public. This opinion was provided with absolutely no evidence to support it. In September 2018, Business Insider published the results of a Gallup/Knight Foundation survey. The results of the poll were as follow:
Republicans responded that they believed only Fox News and the Wall Street Journal were unbiased.
Democrats believed that most mainstream outlets were unbiased.
Survey respondents believed that PBS News and the Associated Press were the least biased outlets.
ABC News and CBS News were also believed to be unbiased news sources in this study.
Survey respondents believed that Fox News and Breitbart News were tied as the two most biased news outlets provided to the public.
I give kudos to the Port Charlotte Sun because the vast majority of its news stories are supplied by the Associated Press. Those who claim the Sun is left-leaning are providing false statements for which there is no factual evidence.
The two morals of this story are that: 1) if you want unbiased news, seek out Associated Press articles like those in the Sun. 2) If you feel the need to express your opinion, please back it up with some evidence!
Harold Bruyere
Port Charlotte
