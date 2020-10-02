Editor:
Constantly I read on these pages and elsewhere why I should not – again “not” – vote for President Trump. But realistically, if we don’t have Trump then we have Joe Biden. Liberals harp the evils of Trump yet they offer few reasons why I should vote for – again “for”– Biden.
Seems all liberal letters are negative. They say “don’t vote for Trump.” They’ll have a much better chance of getting my vote if they point out positives. Tell me what Biden is offering and most importantly how this will benefit me and my country. Explain vital programs that Biden stands for. For instance, point out that Biden now endorses the same socialist agenda preached by his primary foe, Bernie Sanders. Sanders’ followers will see this as a real positive. Explain that Biden now also favors higher taxes, open borders (no wall), gun control, anti-police and many other very liberal ideas. These are positives (???) for considering voting for Biden (or not).
Don’t just tell me I should “hate” Trump, but why I should “love” Biden. Again, let me emphasize, if we don’t have Trump, then we have Biden. Be optimistic if you can. Tell me exactly why I should vote for massive government control and socialism (Biden) instead of personal freedom and capitalism (Trump).
Joann Filkins
Punta Gorda
