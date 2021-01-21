Editor:
I haven’t read this paper in a week. I found a new one. So today I am reading it quietly in the dawn hours and I am already sitting up straight and I am only in your first section.
You people have to stop framing our world with your adjective filled AP wire stories and today your View is just reprehensible. I went online yesterday and got to the confirmation before it timed out. Now how in the heck do you expect people who have been scared to death by your wire reporting who clearly have an agenda fo the radical liberals to react?
We have been locked up in our homes under our beds for months. Yes, people need to at least vent. Would it be nice if you dedicated your daily screed and maybe another page or two to the general public for them to rant and get it off their chests.
Yes, America is carrying its biggest burden in a century and they cannot even hug, kiss or speak ‘loudly’ to each other for some solace. Just stop your framing I say and start investigating what the Biden administration is going to do with the vaccine when it is sworn in a few short days. Yes, his appointees have said they will stop the distribution in the USA and send it to third world countries and we will receive it last and probably have to pay for it.
Please do your part to help prevent and stop fear mongering.
Lynn McKnight
Punta Gorda
