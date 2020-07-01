Editor:
It is time we gave our police the respect and gratitude they deserve. Our police in general do a fantastic job protecting us. They put their lives on the line daily.
We hear so much on the news and in newspapers how bad our police are. I ask, could you as a policeman stand shoulder to shoulder with your fellow officers at a demonstration that is less than peaceful and not react to the name calling, debris throwing and not have a visible reaction? It takes a lot of intestinal fortitude to stand there. Give the credit due them. Celebrate our police officers!
I don't discount the treatment of recent black deaths. Yes, there are a "few bad apples in the barrel," that doesn't mean the whole barrel is bad. If you don't commit a crime the police aren't going to be looking at you. The Black (and White) protesters call for respect. "Respect is earned" not forced by marching the streets shouting and screaming BLM. All lives matter! You created your own image.
We are making heroes and saints of criminals. I ask, are these the people you want your children to look up to? To want to be just like them when they grow up? Give your respect where it is due, the men and women who are heroes every day. They're not shouting and demonstrating for your respect, they quietly do the job they have chosen. Let's give them the dignity they deserve!
Lee Royston
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.