Editor:
Received a thank you note from the CEO of Fawcett Hospital for my complimentary letter on members of the staff that provided notable service on my stay over Easter. He indicated that my thanks was relayed to them which was my objective.
I had taken the Dale Carnegie Leadership course and later helped out as a graduate assistant a number of times and one of their principles that always sticks in my mind is, “Give honest and sincere appreciation when appropriate or deserved.”
Years ago Fawcett had ballot holders on their walls throughout the hospital requesting that you vote for an individual that gave you recognizable service, and I believe the high vote getter was recognized or given an award.
This approach generates worker enthusiasm, appreciation, loyalty and an infectious atmosphere with the work force. Enthusiasm spreads enthusiasm.
If you are a negative person, or contain a hateful attitude, you probably don’t understand this approach and would never use it for subordinates or love ones.
One employee, a long time housekeeper, Marie, really impressed me with her knowledge of Fawcett’s services and departments. She was an ambassador and related her info proudly and enthusiastically.
“Give honest and sincere appreciation when appropriate or deserved!”
C. Edward Dahn
Port Charlotte
