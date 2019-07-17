Recently, I came across Kathleen Parker’s sickening column, “Travels with Daddy: Ivanka photobombs world.” It was hard to stomach. It is articles like hers that make some people think that spewing ridicule of the president (which represents our country) is just fine. That continues onward to encourage people to become belligerent and obnoxious haters.
There is nothing good to be served by this kind of disrespect. Not all of your readers appreciate this kind of trash talk. This is the kind of hateful talk that is dividing friendships and families. Stop blaming Trump for everything and try to contribute in your own way toward the good for all. All the people, all the Earth, all of America. It is our country. Take pride and try to think and write about positive ideas instead of brewing hate.
I was brought up to respect our flag, country and president. You don’t have to have voted for Donald Trump; he is still, in fact, this country’s president, like it or not. Accept it and show the respect you want shown when your party’s nominee is elected.
I agree that he is not a usual and normal politician. He was very weird and frighteningly down to earth in the beginning. I guess he thought he was still in his own board room and called spades a spade because he was new at this politically correct crap.
But just think about the fact that a “regular citizen” can, in fact, become president of our country. This speaks volumes about the U.S.
Also, admit how far he has come in learning how to Twitter more sensibly, in order to tell us what is happening instantly. This is a new era. He is trying for transparency.
I think he is evolving into a presidential president. Yes, he still has some personality glitches, but that’s because he’s so vocal and visible that we even know about it. Can’t we just support his efforts to help our economy and make good relations with the rest of the world? He actually loves this country, which is very evident and has not always been the case in the past. Give the man credit for trying.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.