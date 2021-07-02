Editor:
If you would like to do something different and patriotic this year, then take half of your fireworks fund and stop by your local VFW post and drop it in one of the jars or ask what is needed.
One hundred percent of that money will be used for our local veterans. Half of the noise is very helpful for some of our veterans. The pets will also be helpful.
Harry Thomas
Port Charlotte
