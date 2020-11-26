Editor:

We are in the season to recognize our blessings. I would like to give thanks to those with the vision to plan, build ,organize and staff the medical facilities in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.

In particular the Englewood Community and Fawcett Memorial hospitals. Many lives are impacted daily by the efforts of our health care workers. I give thanks to all who made this possible. You are a blessing.

John Knight

Englewood

