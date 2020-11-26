Editor:
We are in the season to recognize our blessings. I would like to give thanks to those with the vision to plan, build ,organize and staff the medical facilities in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
In particular the Englewood Community and Fawcett Memorial hospitals. Many lives are impacted daily by the efforts of our health care workers. I give thanks to all who made this possible. You are a blessing.
John Knight
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.