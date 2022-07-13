Editor:

The Supreme Court first assembled on Feb. 1, 1790, in the Exchange Building in New York City -- then the nation's capital.

If Clarence Thomas wants to be an originalist, let him be one.

Turn off the A/C, shut down the phones, get rid of the computers, go back to quill pens. Then he can be a true originalist! 

Norman R. Wirtz

Nokomis

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments