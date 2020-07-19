Editor:
I once had the "grand honor" of knowing a very wise and beautiful woman. "Give till it hurts," she would say.
C'mon guys. Get over the wall. Whichever side you stand on, ok? We don't all agree on basic human rights and immigration. Gotcha. We can't even come close to health care and pre-existing conditions as a right or privilege. Getting heated?
We can't come together on global energy and environmental issues of our mother earth. Is she getting warmer, heating up or not? Forget about our gut wrenching issues on both sides — a woman and her Dr. and her God's decision of abortion or someone else to say it is just wrong.
Well aren't we all just proud of where we are? Great job! Like what you see? Meet "Corona..." She is wicked, powerful and strong. She is kicking our you know whats — all of us. She loves us all. Doesn't care! This is a global pandemic folks. Let's stop it. Wear a mask even if it "might" save a life. "Give till it hurts!"
That woman was my beautiful 87-year-old mother. She passed away last February.
Peggy Parsons
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.