Editor:

I once had the "grand honor" of knowing a very wise and beautiful woman. "Give till it hurts," she would say.

C'mon guys. Get over the wall. Whichever side you stand on, ok? We don't all agree on basic human rights and immigration. Gotcha. We can't even come close to health care and pre-existing conditions as a right or privilege. Getting heated?

We can't come together on global energy and environmental issues of our mother earth. Is she getting warmer, heating up or not? Forget about our gut wrenching issues on both sides — a woman and her Dr. and her God's decision of abortion or someone else to say it is just wrong.

Well aren't we all just proud of where we are? Great job! Like what you see? Meet "Corona..." She is wicked, powerful and strong. She is kicking our you know whats — all of us. She loves us all. Doesn't care! This is a global pandemic folks. Let's stop it. Wear a mask even if it "might" save a life. "Give till it hurts!"

That woman was my beautiful 87-year-old mother. She passed away last February.

Peggy Parsons

Punta Gorda

