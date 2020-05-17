Editor:

In response to Sunday's (May 3) letter "List of Trump's strong points" may I ask you what lies you are referring to? That's what the media throws out and people repeat without giving any thought.

Even if you don't like the President as a person, please give him credit for all he has accomplished: job creation, lower unemployment, religious freedom, school choice, legal immigration, securing our borders, keeping us out of wars, China trade deals, child tax credit, improved veteran's health benefits and so on. And he has done an awesome job with the virus epidemic, no matter what the Left says.

Do some open minded research!

Regina Brown

Englewood

