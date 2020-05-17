Editor:
In response to Sunday's (May 3) letter "List of Trump's strong points" may I ask you what lies you are referring to? That's what the media throws out and people repeat without giving any thought.
Even if you don't like the President as a person, please give him credit for all he has accomplished: job creation, lower unemployment, religious freedom, school choice, legal immigration, securing our borders, keeping us out of wars, China trade deals, child tax credit, improved veteran's health benefits and so on. And he has done an awesome job with the virus epidemic, no matter what the Left says.
Do some open minded research!
Regina Brown
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.