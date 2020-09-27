Editor:
Trump brokers historic Mideast peace deals. That’s how your Sept. 16 front page headline should have read. Instead, the Sun wrote Trump presides over signing of historic pacts, as if he merely opened a conference room for the parties to meet. In so saying, you excluded the “what” that any news story should contain, in this case Mideast peace.
President Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for it. Would he have gotten that if he’d just had them over for tea? Without President Trump’s determination for peaceful solutions in the Middle East, these countries would not even have gotten serious. Without President Trump’s negotiating skills, these agreements would not have been reached.
President Trump has done more for world peace than the last three presidents, at least.
Alex Bugaeff
Englewood
