I’d like everyone to remember back to early 2020 when Trump was roundly mocked for saying there would be a vaccine by the end of the year. The media and the ‘experts’ all lined up to take shots at Trump for making such grandiose claims. MSNBC’s Brian Williams even called Trump “POTUS in Wonderland.”
Operation Warp Speed, the brainchild of the Trump administration, succeeded in developing, testing, producing, and distributing not one, but two, highly effective vaccines in record time. This is, without a doubt, the greatest medical achievement in human history.
Maybe Joe Biden’s handlers could at least write Joe some teleprompter text so Joe could acknowledge the magnitude of this accomplishment. I know, that won’t happen, will it?
Alex Gregorewsky
Port Charlotte
