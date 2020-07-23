Editor:
To all the Trump haters, and I certainly don't agree with all his comments and actions, where do you think we would be in terms of a vaccination for Covid-19 without him cutting through the regulatory red tape?
We would not be talking about it for another year. Just a little credit by the media would be nice.
Joe Gregory
Port Charlotte
