If the flu and coronaviris have similar symptoms, then is it possible that some of the reported deaths of the coronoviris are actually from the flu? Also, if when the charts, graphs and general information are presented to the public on TV or in your paper why aren't the flu facts also put alongside for comparison. This would help in understanding the situation that we are all in.
Joel Cornett
Riverwood
