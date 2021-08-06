This letter is to give credit where credit is due. I’ve sent letters to the editor giving credit to Irish physicist John Tyndall for discovering “the greenhouse effect.” In 1859, he did experiments which clearly showed that water vapor, carbon dioxide and methane retained heat more than other gasses, and that if these gasses accumulated in the atmosphere, the atmosphere would become warmer. For the Trumplicans out there, Tyndall was neither a politician nor a Democrat. He was a physicist living in London. But he was not the first person to determine that gasses retained heat at different rates.
The American Journal of Science and Arts indicates a woman beat him to it. The credit belongs to Eunice Newton Foote. In 1856, Eunice Foote presented her results to a top U.S. science conference. She describes filling jars with water vapor, carbon dioxide and air, and comparing how much they heated up in the sun.
“The highest effect of the sun’s rays I have found to be in carbonic acid gas,” she wrote, using the term “carbonic acid gas” (used for “carbon dioxide” then). “The receiver containing the gas became itself much heated – very sensibly more so than the other – and on being removed, it was many times as long in cooling.” She speculated that CO2 concentrations in the air could influence global temperatures. For Trump supporters, Ms. Foote had only science in mind when she did her experiments 165 years ago. She wasn’t thinking about politics at all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.