Editor:
Happy New Year!
For all of you that were in charge of gathering raffle, presents and decorations for functions that never happened, I sympathize. I have baskets and all the fillings for the baskets for our December luncheon that was cancelled. I also have the center pieces and the 60 snowmen. Oh well. As long as the snowmen behave until next year.
Our condolences to the family of Ray Mount. He passed away the week before Christmas, and will be missed.
Thank you to the person who left many pairs of shoes and clothes in my car port. They were brought to the Jesus Loves You mission. Also to Judy Joy for the bags of food for the outreach lunch bags. Everything left at my house goes in to the Ministry on Cedarwood Street to directly help our many homeless. Check out the thrift shop, we are always getting new merchandise, from estate sales, practically every week.
This phase of our sewers is mainly for the drainage. We are just about to get our driveways finished. Then, the county comes in and does the actual hook-ups. Sooner or later we will be done with trucks and front end loaders all day.
The League Building has a new front walk, not nasty carpet. Thanks to Pastor Steve and Jeff.
2021 cannot possibly in any way, be as bad as 2020. Good luck to us all.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
