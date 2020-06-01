Editor,
The House of Representatives failed to include any real international response to coronavirus in their new bill. This is a gaping hole.
In dozens of countries, many kids are already missing out on lifesaving vaccines, its getting harder to access treatment for diseases like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, and food insecurity and starvation are rising fast.
Global challenges aren't solved in isolation — they're solved in partnership. Whether it's COVID-19 or other ongoing global health emergencies, we need a strong response from Congress here and around the world. I'm counting on our senators to make sure our country does its part in a global response to this global pandemic.
Patricia DeLuca
Nokomis
