Readers who are interested in hearing the actual science about global warming are invited to hear Dr. Coty Keller give a presentation of the facts, the consequences, and the choices we have to make, including economic choices.
We can then make informed decisions for ourselves. The presentation, sponsored by Lifelong Learning Institute, is Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Florida Southwestern State College in Punta Gorda. To register or see more information, go to www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or call 941-637-3533.
Trish Brantingham
Port Charlotte
