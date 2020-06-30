Editor:
Globalization is gaining political momentum. Liberal elites throughout the world want to dictate a global governing philosophy to control the world population religiously, economically, and politically. The U.S.A. is currently standing in this movement's way from gaining greater acceptance. Be very fearful when you hear or read the words "We want to transform America." Globalists want a world without borders while they live in large guarded, gated communities.They want complete redistribution of wealth, globally, from haves to have-nots, except theirs. The only religion will be Big Global Government! The U.S. Constitution limits big government to protect "For the people" restricting big government. Liberals want to rewrite the constitution promoting big government against citizens' liberties and individual freedoms. No guns are a must!
Liberals want to weaken our military to prevent us from defending ourselves against China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and others. The liberal globalists wish to redirect military money to promote social welfare attempting to buy population control. Global elections will decide global decisions since individual border countries won't exist.
Previously, poorly written US. trade agreements with Mexico, Canada, China, and Europe were written to intentionally weaken our country economically.
The Iran Nuclear Deal and The Paris Agreement on Climate Change were written to weaken our country .
Please don't base your precious national vote on emotional individual issues when this country is at great risk of losing everything if the liberals gain power.
William H. Ballou
Punta Gorda
