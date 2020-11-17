Editor:
Thank you for letting your readers know that no one with a conscience should ever torment small animals in glue traps (“‘Insidious:’ glue traps: Baby raccoon caught,” Nov. 12.)
Glue traps are indiscriminate: They ensnare companion animals, birds, squirrels, chipmunks, butterflies, bees, and anyone else unfortunate enough to come across them. These traps rip patches of skin, fur, and feathers off the victims’ bodies as they struggle to escape, and many animals chew off their own legs, desperate to get free. When animals’ faces become stuck in the glue, they slowly suffocate, which can take hours.
Glue-trap manufacturers frequently tell consumers to throw animals in the trash along with the contraption, which can leave the victim to suffer for days before finally dying of starvation or dehydration.
Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Health Canada both warn against glue traps because of the threat of hantaviruses posed when terrified animals lose control of their bodily functions.
As humans continue to sprawl and develop natural areas, we destroy animals’ habitats and make it harder for them to find food. The least we can do is not make them suffer and die simply for existing.
Michelle Kretzer
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.