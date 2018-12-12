Editor:
Recent commentary links glyphosate to red tide, which is false.
Glyphosate is not a nutrient that promotes plant or algae growth. It is a non-selective herbicide that kills grasses, broad leaved weeds and sedges. It does this by stopping the transfer of nutrients within the plant, which shuts down photosynthesis, causing the plant to starve to death.
It can only be taken into the plant by absorption through the foliage. Glyphosate can not be absorbed through the roots as it goes inactive in soils within days. That is why it is labeled by the EPA to be safely used over the root zone of desirable plants such as trees and shrubs. Therefore, it can’t translocate through soils and get into the water table, much less travel to the Gulf of Mexico.
Glyphosate has an LD50 of 5,600, which puts it in the same toxic range as children's vitamins. LD50 is how toxicity is measured. It is based on milligrams of active against one kilogram of body weight. The lower the number, the more toxic the active is. LD50 of caffeine is 192 mg/kg. This makes glyphosate one of the lowest hazard chemicals available to the public.
As home owners, we can plant native species of plants, which when established, require little to no watering and no fertilizer applications. What we don’t need to do is become hysterical and lose focus on what really feeds an increase in a natural phenomenon called red tide.
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
