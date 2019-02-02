Editor:
Chevrolet's unionized, well-paid workers helped build America's middle class.
The Big Three provided the boats, planes, tanks and weapons that defeated Germany and Japan during World War II.
Today, GM's quality is among the best in the world. Check with J.D. Power, in initial quality as well as long term durability
The imports built in U.S. have carefully avoided Detroit and its unions, and pocketed millions in state subsidies to build their factories.
GM is now preparing the future, self-driven, electric vehicles that will be shared. Reducing pollution, congestion and accidents in our cities. Remember the Dick Tracey watch, impossible not so long ago, and today's cellphone.
No, GM and Chevrolet are not abandoning the U.S., they are making it's future great again.
Pierre Larocque
Punta Gorda
