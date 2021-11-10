Reality is a fickle that tells no lie. Rising wages sound good but reality says it means higher income taxes to everyone who receives it.
Higher prices for commodities such as oil, gas, electric, furniture, forms of transportation, household goods etc. may sound bad. But reality says it means higher state and federal taxes and that lowers your higher wage buying power and enriches governmental power over you.
Supply chain shortages mean runaway inflation. But reality says there is no supply chain shortages. Only fabricated logjams that prevent goods from getting onto market shelves that increase corporate profits that in turn elevate governments power. Politicians say "I'll fight for you." But reality says, they will fight for their power over you. Social media says they are protecting us from deception and vicious lies, social bullying and crooked players. But reality says social media protects itself in the name of profit. They they track your every post to sell to the highest bidder and will do everything they can to make your interaction in self destruction "enjoyable."
Law enforcement says "to serve and protect" and this is where it gets tricky because reality says "yes, sometimes" and "no sometimes" reality goes on to explain that no means it is in place to make money for the government in fines, free labor and a reason for massive buildings such as courthouses and jails. So, instead of being afraid of reality, dance with it. You might even like it.
