Editor:
Every fall since I retired from the classroom I lament that I won’t be joining teachers as they gear up for another school year. How I would enjoy decorating my classroom and getting to know the new students who, before too long, would be like "daytime family.”
Obviously, this year is a totally different story. Someone at my former school has already tested positive for the virus and who knows what the implications are of that for the total school population and the county beyond? We must unite as a community, parents doing what they know to be the right things, taking all the precautions possible to protect their children, their schools and our county. This is no time to be blasé about the advice we are getting from the scientific community.
Having migrated here from New England, I was thrilled with what I found in my classroom in Punta Gorda, specifically Punta Gorda Middle School. The final portion of my career was filled with wonderful memories that still make me smile. It would be a shame if the students and employees of Charlotte County are not able to enjoy the same kinds of memories because of this medical challenge they are facing. God protect Charlotte County public schools and the county they serve!
Janice Choiniere
Punta Gorda
