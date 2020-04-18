Editor:
Have you noticed whenever something major happens in the world the religious soothsayers say it is because of the way we live? Billy Graham’s children told us that 9/11 was because of our morality, AIDS was God’s way of telling us we have lost our way, abortions are against God’s teaching.
Why then did the Catholic Church ignore molesting of children? Televangelist are asking for money or selling quick fixes to protect us from the virus. We have people telling us that because we don’t say prayers in our schools bad things will happen. Like school shootings? I hope not.
I guess because Italy has the highest number of deaths, it must be because of their Catholic religion. I am sure there will be a thousand reasons why this virus has infected the world’s population and some people will say it is God’s way of punishing us.
No wonder people are running away from churches and religion. Unfortunately the people of faith keep listening to those preachers who attribute bad things to not believing in God. I believe in God but not religion. I believe humans deep down are good people and will help their neighbors and respect all cultures and creatures on this planet. I believe Jesus came to us with no material possessions and left with none.
Unfortunately religion is not a solution to protect us from this virus but supporting first responders and medical people who put their lives on the line will. God bless them!
George Baillie
North Port
