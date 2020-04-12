Editor:
In this stressful time, let us all appreciate what God gave us. Besides each other, he gave us nature. The birds, bees, flowers, trees and the butterflies.
My neighbors and i are enjoying the beautiful butterflies fluttering around us. I have a butterfly garden. I welcome the sight of them each year.
Bless all of you. Pray for each other. God hears all prayers.
Elaine Heffernan
Port Charlotte
