Editor:

In this stressful time, let us all appreciate what God gave us. Besides each other, he gave us nature. The birds, bees, flowers, trees and the butterflies.

My neighbors and i are enjoying the beautiful butterflies fluttering around us. I have a butterfly garden. I welcome the sight of them each year.

Bless all of you. Pray for each other. God hears all prayers.

Elaine Heffernan

Port Charlotte

