Editor:
The right to choose or free will comes form God. He gave free will to Adam and Eve. They could choose not to eat from the tree of good or evil or eat from the tree and suffer the consequences. We can choose to do good and obey God's laws or choose to sin and be disobedient to God and suffer the consequences.
Homosexuality is an abomination to God's laws. Read Leviticus 20:13 and Romans 1:26-27.
There is hope. We can be forgiven. Jesus died on the cross so that we can be forgiven. All you got to do is confess your sins, ask for forgiveness, and repent. You have to sincerely mean it with your whole heart, soul, and mind. You will be forgiven.
God loves us all he just doesn't like what we do sometimes
Manuel Soares
Punta Gorda
