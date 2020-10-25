Editor:
Dear God,
If you’re listening, and in the mood for answering prayers, we need your help.
We seem to have become addicted to a drug and divine intervention may be our only hope.
This drug has made us crabby, impatient, angry, fearful and hateful. It has even caused families to break up and vow to never speak to one another. It’s nasty stuff!
And the drug pushers are everywhere – on TV, social media, the Internet, and on our smartphones – tempting us at every turn. Even in this age of social distancing and isolation, we can’t escape them.
The drug is politics and it’s rampant.
So what I’m thinking is this: after the election, You cast upon us a year of amnesia.
Not total amnesia, just amnesia from politics. Everyone forgets about it. Completely. Entirely.
No more incessant breaking news. No more alerts about another political squabble. One glorious year, free from political infighting. News is news. Social media is social. Friends and family talking about sports or weather, or just having fun. Who knows, maybe our politicians will actually get something done?
Granted, You could point out that You gave this uniquely beautiful world and we’re ruining it, but wasn’t it You who made us human, with all our flaws? So You have to take some of the responsibility. Pretty please?
So how about it? Just one last time? Can you help?
God only knows, er, I mean… You only know, we really need it.
Julie Moriarty
Punta Gorda
