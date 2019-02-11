Editor:
The universal father never imposes any form of arbitrary recognition, formal worship of slavish service upon the intelligent will creatures of his universes. Zero commandments! The evolutionary inhabitants of the worlds of time and space must of themselves -- in their own hearts -- recognize love and voluntarily worship him.
The Creator refuses to coerce or compel the submission of the spiritual free will of his material creatures. The affectionate dedication of the human will to the doing of the father's will is man's choicest gift to God; in fact, such a consecration of creature will constitutes man's only possible gift of true value to the paradise father.
In God, man lives, moves his being: there is nothing which man can give to God except this choosing to abide by the father's will and such decisions, affected by the intelligent will creatures of the universes, constitute the reality of that true worship which is so satisfying to the love-dominated nature of the creator father.
Tina J. Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
