Editor:
The other day during an interview to join a fraternal organization, I was asked if I believed in God. Not wanting to risk the outcome of saying "no," I told a little "white" lie. It got me wondering what the questioner thought he knew about me. I think he assumed I believed in the Christian God of the Bible, the triune God.
One's concept of God is as individual as one's fingerprints; it is uniquely varied. It is not always spiritual.
For some, money is God, or power, or licentious pleasure or the God of Islam (insert religion here). God makes sense to the individual. A unrelenting striving to acquire money is not necessarily avarice. A person could do it legally, morally, through hard work; or one could rob banks or swindle. Serving the God of Christianity over-zealously has caused wars and human misery; or good works, uplifting humanity.
My point. There are folks pushing to have "In God we trust" displayed in schools. Some are twisting themselves in knots to accomplish this, while others do the same opposing it. Take a breath. It is as meaningful or meaningless as the individual who sees it. If is it done, no one wins and no one loses. Having taught 40 years in high school, I can assure you that within a week the signs will go practically unnoticed. So who wins/loses?
A friend told me the interviewer only wanted to know if I believed in a higher power. If he had asked that it would have saved me a bit of angst
John J. Marshall
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.