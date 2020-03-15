Editor:

How should I begin to speak about good and evil, about God's ways and Satan's ways? Just like Trump, Satan thinks he can do and get away with anything he wishes.

Jesus said that Satan was a liar from the beginning. People don't search their hearts to understand what it is that doing these things make them wise. But this is just Earthly wisdom. It gives you that surge of energy coming from Satan himself. Satan, like Trump, thinks he will win with ways that are opposed to God's ways.

God is truth. Satan lies. God does not rejoice in evil doing. Satan is the bully. God does not hold your offenses against you as a weapon. Satan brings out all the bad things good people do to make himself look perfect. In the end the created non-human angel, once the bearer of light, Lucifer, will be thrown into the abyss. Creatures cannot overpower the Creator. Eventually all bullies end their own wicked and sick lives.

Speak to God in what we call praying and ask for His help. That's all He wants - for you to recognize Him and He will grant you all your requests. Let's put a real man or woman to govern our homes of the brave and land of the free.

Frank Mastrogiovanni

Punta Gorda

