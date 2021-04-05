Editor:
This letter is in response to a writer who called me a religious zealot. Thank you. Yes, this is who I am. And that I am bringing out the worst in humanity.
Tell me, why do people from all over the earth want to come to America? Because America is one nation under God with freedom and justice for all. The greatest nation that ever existed. Yes, I will stand up for freedom of speech, religion and the rights to have arms for protection.
I am so thankful for the Franklin Grahams of this country. President Biden is the first one I pray for every day and the Democratic party. Oh, my. But love is what we need to preach and teach, because God is love. Look what he did for all of us. He sent Jesus who took the nails on the cross for me and you.
Elaine Kneynsberg
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.