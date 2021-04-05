Editor:

This letter is in response to a writer who called me a religious zealot. Thank you. Yes, this is who I am. And that I am bringing out the worst in humanity.

Tell me, why do people from all over the earth want to come to America? Because America is one nation under God with freedom and justice for all. The greatest nation that ever existed. Yes, I will stand up for freedom of speech, religion and the rights to have arms for protection.

I am so thankful for the Franklin Grahams of this country. President Biden is the first one I pray for every day and the Democratic party. Oh, my. But love is what we need to preach and teach, because God is love. Look what he did for all of us. He sent Jesus who took the nails on the cross for me and you.

Elaine Kneynsberg

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments