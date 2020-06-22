Editor:
All colors of humans matter to God. Do idiots walk among us? Yes they do! So does this make the rioting and looting right? No it does not.
How do we fix this?? A child at the knee should not be taught that this person of color or that one is evil. If you love your children you will teach the great commandment "Love your neighbor as thyself." Do you love yourself? Do you love your children? It would take one generation to stop all this prejudice. Are you up to the job?
Sharon Palermo
North Port
