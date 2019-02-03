Editor:
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a bill to legalize abortions up to the birth of the baby in New York State. This overturns every pro-life law. Babies born alive after failed abortions can be killed. New Mexico, Rhodes Island and Vermont will now follow suit.
We are killing babies in America. 61 million so far. Vote against anyone who is for this, help the pro-life cause. Planned Parenthood killed over 7.6 million babies since Roe v. Wade. We are complicit if we do nothing.
And God said, “Listen your brother's blood is crying out … from the ground!”
How long will God put up with us? Save the babies. Do something to help them.
Lucy Allen
Port Charlotte
