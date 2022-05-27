Moses asked God His name and it was recorded as YHWH in Exodus 3:15 in original text. Gradually, the Jewish high priests and rabbis interpreted the third commandment to mean YHWH's name was regarded too sacred to pronounce. They started punishing people for speaking YHWH aloud.
Over many generations YHWH was no longer spoken and The New Testament bears proof by omission. Later, the Masoretes attached vowel signs to the consonantal Hebrew text indicating in its place it should be read the Hebrew word Adonai (Lord) or Elohim (God). King James' editions reduced it to seven occurrences in The Old Testament.
Scholars and rabbis have noted that the letters YHWH represent breathing. When pronounced without intervening vowels, it sounds like breathing. YH (inhale): WH (exhale).
A baby’s first breath, every deep sigh, gasp, or groan calls His name, likewise, a being dies when YHWH is no longer filling their lungs. Even the nonbeliever! In joy, our lungs feel like they'll burst. In fear, we hold our breath or have to be told to breathe slowly to calm down. We take a deep breath to find our courage. It is heard the loudest when we are the quietest.
This is so beautiful and fills me with emotion every time I grasp the thought. YHWH chose to give Himself a name that we can’t help but speak every moment we’re alive. All of us, always, everywhere. Waking, sleeping, breathing, with the name of God on our lips...Psalms 150:6.
