Lkuke 11:11: "If a son shall ask bread of any of you that is a father, will he give him a stone? Or if he asks a fish, will he for a fish give him a serpent?"
The most loving Father in the world cannot compare to our heavenly Father and the love He has for us. And yet, many times, we find it easier to believe in the willingness of a father of mother or mate to help us than in the willing ness of God to use His power on our behalf.
Relatively few people really doubt God's ability, but rather, it is our doubt of His willingness to use His ability on our behalf that cause most people to do without. Jesus is assuring us that God's love, and His willingness to demonstrate that love is far greater than we can ever experience in any human relationship.
The Lord didn't just save us out of pity or a sense of obligation as our Creator. He saved us because He loved us (John 3:16). It was the 'good pleasure of his will' for us to become adopted sons (Eph. 1:5). We are wanted and accepted by our Father! What a wonderful thing that is.
It would have been more than any of us deserve to be forgiven by God. Then to be given certain rights and privileges would have been more than we could have expected. But the Lord went further than that. He has actually accepted us.
The dictionary defines 'accept' as: 1) to receive gladly; 2) to receive into a place or a group (New American Heritage Dictionary). The Lord does not just tolerate us; He actually loves us. He even likes us. He rejoices over us with joy (Zeph. 3:17).
