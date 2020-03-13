Editor:
When I first moved to Port Charlotte, I didn’t know anyone, but was eager to begin my career as a chiropractor. Chiropractic care helped me recover from a personal injury a few years prior and it changed my life forever. With my brother in the field as well, I realized that chiropractic relief was my professional passion.
When I opened the doors to Chiropractic & Massage of North Port, I needed a way to connect with the surrounding community and start creating a customer base. That’s when I turned to Facebook.
I started boosting some posts, targeting the most interested audience, leading to new introductions with those seeking my services. My clientele grew really fast once I started investing my marketing dollars online — helping me grow from 50 clients to now seeing over 200 clients each week. In addition, I have been able to hire employees and expand our services to include acupuncture and massage therapies. And we’re just getting started!
When small businesses grow and hire, our local community benefits too. Recently, I was able to share my story at Boost with Facebook, with over 300 Port Charlotte community members looking to start or expand their businesses. Facebook gave me the connections I was looking for when I moved here — and I strongly encourage small businesses to take advantage of the digital tools provided by Facebook and other platforms to cultivate their business in today’s digital world.
Christine Wallen
North Port
