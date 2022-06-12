When I was 13 my Dad took me to Cleveland to see Cleveland play the Yankees. I saw Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle hit home runs. I am almost 75 now, live in Florida, and still remember that day with my dad.
Last NFL season, my daughter called and said our Buffalo Bills are playing in Tampa. She would fly down from Buffalo for the game. I checked for tickets and was astonished at the cost.
That year ‘the Mick’ made $100,000 a year. He and Willie Mays made the most money. Dad said it would take him 10 years to make what Mantle and Mays made in one. How long would it take now?
Television gave the owners money and salary increases were inevitable. There is a salary pool each team in sports get. Why not limit that pool to revenue from TV. Teams could keep ticket prices reasonable.
You see a kid at a game now, their parents saved for him or her to go, or the kid’s family is wealthy. In some respects I see what is happening as discrimination.
How does one negotiate a $249 million contract? $230 million wasn’t enough! The player, the lawyer and the government (taxes) are the only ones who benefit from the astronomical money given to players.
In today’s dollars, Willie’s and Mickey’s salary would be just over a million. The cost of tickets now are prohibiting dads and their son or daughter from making memories. It's a shame.
